Shahbaz Khan Booked For Molestation; FIR Filed Against Phir Laut Aayi Naagin Actor

FIR filed against actor Shahbaz Khan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

A case of molestation was filed against actor Shahbaz Khan at Oshiwara police station on Wednesday, February 12. An FIR has been registered against the actor under IPC sec 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) & 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman) as reported by ANI. More details about the case are yet to be out considering that investigations are still on relating to the case. Khan is a well-known face in the television industry and has also been a part of several Bollywood films. Tanushree Dutta Wants Bollywood Film Fraternity to Boycott Choreographer Ganesh Acharya.

He is currently known to star in Dangal TV's Phir Laut Aayi Naagin. Apart from this, the Shahbaaz was seen in several Television shows such as Tenali Rama, Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush and Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali. He has also starred in small roles in films such as Raju Chacha, Veer among others. Ganesh Acharya Controversy: Complaint Filed Against Choreographer by 33-Year-Old For Allegedly Forcing Her To Watch Adult Videos.

Mumbai: Case of molestation filed against actor Shahbaz Khan at Oshiwara Police Station. FIR registered under IPC sec 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) & 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman). Investigation on. — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2020

The case has been filed at Oshiwara Police station and the police is yet to reveal more details about the case. Shahbaaz hasn't reacted on the case yet either.