The third season of the business reality show Shark Tank India is set to premiere on SonyLIV. This Indian franchise of the popular American show Shark Tank features entrepreneurs presenting business proposals to the 'Sharks,' a panel of investors. These 'Sharks' evaluate the pitch ideas for various businesses or products presented by the entrepreneurs. If a pitch is deemed impressive, the 'Sharks' then decide whether to invest their money to support, market and mentor the aspiring entrepreneur. Mark Cuban Announces His Exit From Shark Tank After Season 16, Businessman Says 'It’s Time To Leave'.

The previous two seasons of Shark Tank India proved to be highly successful among viewers, generating anticipation for what will unfold in the upcoming season. Before the show drops on the OTT platform, let’s delve into the 'Shark' judges of this season and all other key details of Shark Tank India Season 3. Shark Tank India Reveals Radhika Gupta, CEO and Managing Director of Edelweiss As New Member of Panel For Season 3! (Watch Video).

The Panel – Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Aman Gupta (Co-founder & CMO of boAt Lifestyle), Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder & CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics), Peyush Bansal (CEO & Co-Founder of Lenskart), Anupam Mittal (CEO Of Shaadi.com), Amit Jain (CEO & Co-founder of CarDekho Group), Ronnie Screwvala (Co-Founder & Chairperson of upGrad), Varun Dua (Founder of ACKO), Azhar Iqubal (Co-Founder & CEO of inshorts), Deepinder Goyal (Founder & CEO of Zomato), Radhika Gupta (MD & CEO of Edelweiss MF) and Ritesh Agarwal (Founder & CEO of OYO Rooms).

Streaming Date And Time – The third season of Shark Tank India will be streaming on SonyLIV from January 22 at 10pm.

As Shark Tank India Season 3 promises to deliver more entrepreneurial inspiration and business drama, viewers can look forward to another round of thrilling pitches, strategic negotiations and the unfolding of success stories.

