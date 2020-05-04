Shehnaaz Gill Regrets Doing Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: 'I Was Irritated About Guys Coming on the Show to Appease and Impress Me'

Shehnaaz Gill (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Right off the bat, Shehnaaz Gill became a fan-favourite on the reality show, Bigg Boss 13. Her flirty, bubbly and vivacious avatar made fans fall in love with her. And, she also seemed to have fallen for someone - her co-contestant Sidharth Shukla, who went on to win the season. Right after Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz appeared on another reality show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, a matrimonial reality show where she looked for a life partner. The show failed at fetching TRP. And Shehnaaz regrets doing it. Paras Chhabra Finds Shehnaaz Gill Irritating, Says 'I Don't Want to Speak With Her'.

In a recent interview with Times Of India, the Punjabi bombshell opened up: "I have become worldly-wise and mature after participating in Bigg Boss. Mujhe duniyadaari ki samajh aa gayi hai. While Bigg Boss was my dream, my heart wasn’t in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. After a point, I was irritated about guys coming on the show to appease and impress me. I regret taking up that show,"

Circling back to her love for Sidharth. She became the umpteenth victim of this dreaded thing called unrequited love. She professed her feelings for Sidharth on BB13 and MSK, to no reciprocation. Sidharth considers her a friend. Now, Shehnaaz has also moved on. She added, "He is a friend. I get to learn a lot from him and he is protective of me. Koi kuch bhi bole usse mujhe farak nahi padta. Abhi bhi friends hain, I think aagey bhi friends hi rahenge," she said. After Bhula Dunga's Success, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill To Feature In Two More Music Videos?

Sidharth and Shehnaaz have featured together in the music video for the song, Bhula Dunga. Rumour has it the two forever-bantering friends will host the dance reality show, Dance Deewane.