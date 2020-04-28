Paras Chhabra Finds Shehnaaz Gill Irritating, Says 'I Don't Want to Speak With Her'

Paras-Shehnaaz (Photo Credits: Colors)

Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill have always had a rocky relationship. The two got almost romantically involved with each other the cusp of Bigg Boss 13. But they, soon, figured out that they'd be better off with other potential partners on the show to maintain a stronger hold. The two even got their own reality show right after BB13. They took part in a matrimonial reality show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. But, now, the two aren't even on speaking terms. Paras said in an interview with ETimes, "I have not spoken to her after Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. I don’t want to speak with Shehnaz." Bigg Boss 13’s Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma Do Their Bit, Distribute Food Among Needy During the COVID-19 Crisis (Watch Video).

"I am over and done with her kyunki aap usko thodi der jhel sakte ho not more than that. Thodi der tak cute lagti hai. I had understood this in the first week of BB13. People felt she was cute initially but became irritating. I can’t handle Shehnaz. She didn’t want to speak with anybody else than Sidharth, so we weren’t also interested in talking to her," he added. Paras Chhabra Confirms Being Offered the Next Season of Rohit Shetty’s Stunt Based Reality Show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 (Deets Inside).

Irritating is not the only thing that Paras has accused Shehnaaz of being. "After what I saw of Shehnaz in MSK uske andar ghamand aa gaya tha toh main samajh gaya tha ki ye apne aap ko sabse upar samajh rahi hai so there was no point talking to her." In the past, Paras has also accused Shehnaaz of being the reason behind the failure of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

As they say, kitne ajeeb rishte hain yahaan pe. Rumour has it that Shehnaaz will soon be seen in a brand new project with Sidharth Shukla. Mujhse Shadi Karoge was wrapped up earlier than expected.