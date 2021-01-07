Shehnaaz Gill does it again! As the Bigg Boss 13 contestant has taken the internet by storm by sharing a photo of herself on Instagram looking pretty as well as hot. In the picture, the babe can be seen soaking in the sun amid feeling the waves and we feel envious. Looks like this pic is from her recent Goa professional cum personal trip with rumoured beau Sidharth Shukla. Shehnaaz in the shared photo can be seen shutting her eyes and breathing in the fresh air. In a nutshell, she is a sight to behold! Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill Party Hard in Goa, Groove To 'Teri Bhabhi' Song (Watch Video).

Talking about her outfit, Gill can be seen wearing a hot short which she paired it with a subtly printed top. Her tresses open, no makeup and that sexy body, the 'Shona Shona' diva looks tempting. It's after the reality show Bigg Boss, Shehnaaz's fan following has doubled up. Also, her body transformation has been the talk of the town ever since she has started putting up gorgeous pics of her on social media. Shona Shona Song: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's Cute Chemistry is the Highlight of this Song (Watch Video).

Check Out Shehnaaz Gill's Picture Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Indeed, Shehnaaz is the new craze in the showbiz. Also, rumour has it that she is dating Sidharth Shukla. However, nothing has been officially confirmed yet. Having said that, after their two music videos together, SidNaaz is all set to take the internet by storm with their Valentine special song which is said to be out on the love day. Coming back to Gill's picture, what do you think? Isn't she just wow. Stay tuned!

