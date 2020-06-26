If there is one show on Indian television which has been loved by the audiences since its inception in 2009, then it has to be Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. It all started with Hina Khan and Karan Mehta playing Akshara and Naitik on the daily soap. However, after a few years, Shivangi Joshi as Naira and Mohsin Khan as Kartik became the leads of the show. Even after this, the show's TRP did not dim a little and is still among the top five favourites. Recently, reports of Shivangi's journey in the show coming to an end made it online but seems like it's a fake story doing rounds. Shivangi Joshi To Exit Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Post Lockdown?

Yep, as Shivangi herself has opened up about the same and expressed she ain't going anywhere. In a talk with Spotboye, the actress said, "This is to clear the air that I am not going anywhere, I had a wonderful journey portraying Naira in these 4 years and it will continue to be so. In fact, there is a very special treat for all Yeh Rishta fans and we will be coming to surprise you all."

This is indeed a piece of good news for all the Naira fans as imagining her leaving the daily soap was hard. Over the years, she has made a place in her fans hearts and none can even think someone else instead of her playing the lead female. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shivangi Joshi Joins Mohsin Khan and Shaheer Sheikh, Films For Her Show From Home.

Shivangi Joshi entered the show in 2016 and till date is showered with love. Meanwhile, the shooting of many serials have started already and it will be a treat for fans to watch YRKKH again. The latest plot of the serial is all about the revelation that Naira’s daughter is alive. Stay tuned!

