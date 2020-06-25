Now this is shocking. Actress Shivangi Joshi who plays the very much loved Naira in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is rumoured to be making an exit from her show. Yes, it took us some time too to let the news sink in. Buzz in the media suggests that major changes will be taking place in the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai storyline that states that Shivangi will walk out of the show and Kartik (Mohsin Khan) will be paired up with another lady. Begusarai actor Rajesh Kareer Pleads for Financial Help, Co-star Shivangi Joshi Transfers Rs 10,000 into His Bank Account.

A report in SpotboyE reads that a source close to the show have confirmed this news. "Makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have a different plan for the show post lockdown. According to their new storyline, a new actress will mark an entry in the show and slowly equation between her and Kartik (Mohsin Khan) will be built. Post which, Shivangi's character of Naira will gradually get sidetracked," the report reads. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Shivangi Joshi Follows In Ex Co-Star Hina Khan's Footsteps, To Walk The Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet in 2020.

We tied reaching out to Shivangi but she did not attend our calls. Shivangi entered the show back in 2016, around the time that Hina Khan left the show as Akshara. Shivangi, as Naira, quickly made a place for herself in the show's fan base's hearts and her on-screen jodi with Mohsin Khan is one of the best on-screen jodis that Indian television has, in today's times.

