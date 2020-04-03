Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shivangi Joshi Joins Mohsin Khan and Shaheer Sheikh, Films For Her Show From Home

Shivangi Joshi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The COVID-19 lockdown of 21 days brought to a grinding halt, the gruelling shoots of daily soaps. However, that has not stopped a few actors from doing their part for their respective shows. A few days back, we had reported about how actors Mohsin Khan and Shaheer Sheikh were shooting for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke respectively from home. The actors have been shooting for scenes at their homes and sending them to their respective producers. Coronavirus Lockdown: Mohsin Khan and Shaheer Sheikh Shoot Episodes for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke From Home.

Both Mohsin and Shaheer had confirmed the same, with the intention of lessening the burden on producers if and when the lockdown comes to an end.

And joining the duo is Mohsin Khan's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai leading lady Shivangi Joshi. The actress, who is back in Dehradun with her family, all thanks to the 21-day lockdown, too has started shooting for certain scenes from the house and sends it to the production. [Exclusive] Hina Khan Reacts to YRKKH Co-star Shivangi Joshi's Cannes 2020 Debut, Says 'I'm Proud of Her' (Watch Video).

Said Shivangi to India Forums, "Yes I have been shooting for my show Yeh Rishta Kya Khelata Hai even during this lockdown phase. However, the twist in the tale is that we are self-recording our portions and submitting it to the creative team for feedback. Since I am in Dehradun and I did not know about this earlier, I am using my sister's clothes to shoot my portions. My Bhaiya and Bhabhi are my DOP and I trust them as they are good with their work. I can't exactly count how many hours I dedicate to shoot each day but have been religiously doing it past few days." ‘Shivangi Joshi Is Always Open To Challenges as An Actor’ – Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Producer Rajan Shahi All Praises For His Leading Lady.

Revealing that it was the makers' idea to self-shoot themselves, Shivangi went on to reveal, "The makers have thought of this idea of self-shoot which no other shows are doing and we are hopeful that it will help us in future days. Also, the self-quarantine time is being effectively utilized to spend quality time at home as well as continue shooting for Yeh Rishta in our own style and way". Well, now that's some dedication, a nice way to keep oneself occupied and also ease the eventual workload.