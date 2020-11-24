TV actor Ashiesh Roy has died due to kidney failure. He had been not keeping well during the lockdown and succumbed to his illness. He breathed his last on Tuesday in the wee hours of the morning, at his residence in Mumbai. As per the security guard of his building, as quoted by Times of India, Ashiesh started having hiccups in the night when his servant raised an alarm for help. The report also added that Ashiesh was feeling fine on Monday. Sasural Simar Ka Actor Ashiesh Roy Discharged From Hospital Due To Financial Crunch, Denies Getting Any Monetary Support From Salman Khan (Read Details).

Ashiesh's sister is flying down to Mumbai from Kolkata. The funeral will take place in the evening, reportedly.

As per the report by TOI, Ashiesh had been admitted to a hospital several times earlier. He was undergoing dialysis, but he ran out of money. He tried to score some work in 2020, but the lockdown proved to be detrimental.

Earlier, in May, he pled on Facebook for help. He had asked for financial assistance from his well-wishers. He also had to get himself discharged from the hospital, before his treatment could be finished due to lack of funds. "I had to take discharge on May 24 as I had no more money to pay them. The bill was of Rs 2 lakhs and somehow I managed to pay that," he had said in an interview.

Ashiesh had not been optimistic about his condition, as he said: "I am currently on dialysis only and I don't think I will be cured." Ashiesh Roy Wants To Get Discharged Due To Lack Of Money, Says 'I Can’t Continue Staying Here Even If I Were to Die Tomorrow'.

Over the years, Ashiesh has been part of many television shows like Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Sasural Simar Ka, Mere Angne Mein, Bymokesh Bakshi, Baa Bahu Aur Baby and more. May his soul rest in peace.

