Actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla turned 40 on December 12, 2020. However, his big day turned out to be a controversial one when a video surfaced on social media and went viral. In the said video, the man shooting it is seen accusing Sidharth of beating a roadside man under the influence of alcohol. In fact, while Sid is heard saying the man in question was wielding a knife, the video guy keeps telling that Sidharth beat up an innocent man and has also accused Sid of drunk driving. Sidharth Shukla Birthday: Smart, Fuss-Free and Dapper, Bigg Boss 13 Winner's Style Mantra Should Be Followed By All Men Out There (View Pics).

And while Sidharth has not reacted to the video on social media, his representatives issued a clarification narrating Sidharth's side of the story. They have mentioned how Sidharth and his Brother-in-law (man in the car beside Sid) were not driving under the influence of alcohol and in fact, also went to the police station to report the miscreants. Sidharth Shukla Turns A Year Older Today And Shehnaaz Gill Shares A Sweet Birthday Post For The Bigg Boss 13 Winner! Checkout This Video Of SidNaaz.

Read the Statement Below:

At wee hours in the morning Sidharth’s brother in law received a call from his staff regarding some goons to which both went to check on what was happening. When the two spotted it and tried to stop them, the men had knives in their hands and tried to threaten them (Sidharth is heard stating this in the video). Sidharth and his brother in law somehow managed to take them to a local police station and the men are behind bars now.’ Now looks like the video was created out of vengeance as who would walk into a police station drunk? The actor was sober which is obvious In the video as he logically replies back. As much as people may want to call Sidharth ‘controversy’s child’ we think it’s actually the other way around where some may try to create controversies involving him due to his popularity but eventually it backfires!"

Here's The Video In Question:

#HappyBirthdaySidharthShukla Yesrerday Birthday Night #SidharthShukla Drank alcohol was Driving and Beat up Poor citizen Link Here Full Video👇👇https://t.co/NW9ribPpLx pic.twitter.com/iAP4Q5wdTr — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) December 12, 2020

Sidharth, during the argument was also seen making an attempt to snatch the phone that was recording the matter. However, we can not verify the authenticity of the video. Sidharth Shukla rang in his 40th birthday last night and was in the company of his Shona Shona co-star and good friend Shehnaaz Gill and others.

