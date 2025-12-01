Actor Kunal Kemmu, who is gearing up for his upcoming streaming series Single Papa, has shared that saying yes to the series is one of his quickest professional decisions. ‘Single Papa’: Kunal Kemmu’s Adorable Dad Journey Promises Laughter, Warmth and Heartfelt Chaos on Netflix (View Poster).

The actor spoke with IANS during the promotional campaign of the series, and recollected how he was narrated the show.

Watch ‘Single Papa’ Teaser:

He told IANS, “It was one of the quickest decisions for me. I remember Samar and Shashank, who's the showrunner on this, and Samar Khan, who's the producer on this, reached out to me. I don't know if they gave me a gist, they said that you bring something to the show. And I remember meeting Ishita, Shashank, Samar, and they just narrated the first episode to me and then they just told me the arc of that. And I think by the time they finished narrating that episode, I was like, ‘Yeah, let's do this’ because it just kind of connected with me on different levels. I love the writing of it. I love the fact that this was going to be a clutter breaker of sorts”.

He further mentioned, “Netflix was trying to make a show which was lighthearted, funny, yet kind of had an emotional depth to it. So I think it’s one of those shows which will make you laugh, but at the same time, it might strike a nerve and be a tear jerker at some point. So all of those things were lovely. And I love the part that was written for me, which is of Gaurav Gehlot. And I just knew I just wanted to be a part of it”. ‘Single Papa’ First Look Out!: Kunal Kemmu’s Decision to Adopt an Abandoned Baby Brings Chaos and Drama to the Gehlot Family in Netflix’s Upcoming Series (Watch Video).

Produced by Aditya Pittie and Samar Khan under the Juggernaut Productions banner, the show is set to stream on December 12, 2025 on Netflix.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 01, 2025 05:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).