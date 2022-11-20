Actor and model Shivam Sharma will enter the reality show Splitsvilla X4 on MTV as a wild-card contestant and is expected to be eliminated within 15-17 days. After Urfi Javed, he is the second wild-card entry on the show. After Splitsvilla X4, Social Media Star Sakshi Dwivedi’s Eyes to Enter Bigg Boss.

Shivam was also seen in the 13th season of Splitsvilla. He has been a part of several shows, including YARO Ka Tashan, Elevator Pitch and Dil Ko Phir Se Jeene Ki Hai. Born in Delhi, Shivam started out as a model before joining the entertainment industry. He was also seen on the reality show Lock Upp, hosted by Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and produced by Ektaa Kapoor.

A source close to the show said: "Shivam Sharma is entering the show as a wild-card contestant and will be out in about 15 days.” Splitsvilla X4 airs on MTV.

