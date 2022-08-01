Spy Bahu, the popular drama on Colors TV is gaining traction every passing day. The show presents interesting twists and turns and has been keeping the audience on the edge of their seats. The show features Sehban Azim and Sana Sayyad in the lead roles. Recently, the show witnessed the entry of Ssara Khan as Mahira to spice up the track. Currently, the show focuses on how Mahira is trying to woo Yohan and Sejal has been trying to protect him from getting trapped. Spy Bahu: Colors’ Show Starring Sehban Azim and Sana Sayyad's Hits a Century!

In the upcoming episodes, it will be seen how Sejal comes to know what Mahira is upto. Mahira will intentionally burn her saree and will seek help from Yohan in the mansion. Yohan will remove his shirt and will put out the fire. Not only that, he will hold Mahira in his arms and carry her on the bed. Sejal will run to stop him but she will find a shirtless Yohan holding Mahira in his arms and will be shell shocked. Udaariyaan Spoiler Update: Tejo Decides To Continue Her Marriage With Fateh, the Duo Reunite in Colors’ Popular Show!

Parallel to this drama, Sejal will also be seen confessing that she is a spy.

