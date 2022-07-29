Udaariyaan on Colors is one of the most entertaining shows on television. The drama is getting all the more interesting every passing day. We recently reported about the complicated love story of Jasmine, Fateh and Tejo. While Tejo and Fateh are in matrimony, Jasmine tries to create barriers between them. We also reported how Fateh gives Jasmine a taste of her own medicine by speeding a car such that there is muck on her face and later she gets teased by some children. Udaariyaan Spoiler Update: Jasmine Gets Teased and Mocked, Gets a Taste of Her Own Medicine in Colors’ Popular Drama.

Jasmine soon realizes and feels guilty. She also gets to know how Tejo is kind hearted and the way she teased and threatened her was absolutely wrong. In the episodes ahead, there will be some steamy romance in store for the viewers.

It will so happen that Tejo will realize her love for Fateh. While Fateh will be disappointed and will be leaving Tejo will recall all the moments where she was told how much Fateh loves her and she will stop him. She will hug him and will tell him that she accepts the marriage and that he has loved her despite no initiation from her end. She will also tell Fateh that she wants to come home with him. Fateh will be teary eyed with this confession and will tell Tejo that if she wants, she can take some more time and think over her decision. However, Tejo will confess that she has made up her mind and wants to continue the marriage.

Now isn’t that sweet? Share your thoughts on Fateh and Tejo reuniting in the comments below! Udaariyaan airs on Colors from Monday to Saturday at 7:00 pm.

