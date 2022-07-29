Spy Bahu is a popular drama on Colors. The show stars Sana Sayyad and Sehban Azim in the lead roles and the fans are loving this amazing Jodi. The show narrates a tale of Sejal and Yohan, where Sejal keeps facing problems and Yohan turns into her knight in shining armour to rescue her. However, they have certain circumstances which create barricades in their relationship. The show is high on drama and there many twists and turns expected in the show. Currently, the entire team of Spy Bahu is elated as the show marks a completion of 100 episodes. The team will have a cake cutting ceremony soon today. As fans and followers of the show keep track of the show, they took to social media to pour congratulatory messages for the cast. Spy Bahu: Kareena Kapoor Khan Turns Into a Narrator for the Promo of Upcoming Fictional Show.

Take a look:

Fans Share How Much They Love Spy Bahu

SeHan Hits a Century!

