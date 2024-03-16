Actress Sreejita De has hopped onto the social media trend and shared a stunning transformation video, grooving on the track “Premika Ne Pyaar Se” from the dubbed Hindi version of the soundtrack “Humse Hai Muqabala”. The song is from the 1994 Tamil film Kadhalan, directed by S Shankar and starring Prabhu Deva and Nagma in the lead. It is sung by SP Balasubrahmanyam, Udit Narayan, and SP Pallavi. Bigg Boss 16: Sreejita De Reveals Shocking Details About Tina Datta; Says ‘She Tried to Break Many Marriages’ (Watch Video).

The diva, known for participating in Bigg Boss 16, took to Instagram and shared a Reel video in which she poses in ethnic and Western outfits. The transformation Reel features Sreejita in five different looks. She is wearing a white sheer saree, a bright pink coloured suit, a silver shimmer short dress paired with pink long boots, a blue lehenga, and a silver and pink coloured sleeveless top paired with blue shorts. She captioned the post, "Pyaar ko hi swarg mano," followed by a red heart emoji.

Sreejita De's Instagram Post

The Laal Ishq of fame used the tune “Premika Ne Pyaar Se” in her post. The song is trending on Instagram, and users are making fun videos. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sreejita has recently entered the show Shaitani Rasmein as Chaya Dayan. The show airs on Star Bharat.

