Jeremy Strong, Brian Cox-starrer Succession Season 4 had its first episode release on HBO on March 27, 2023. Following the Roy family and its internal politics as a power grab arises, the final season received high acclaim from critics. However, after release, Succession Season 4’s first episode leaked on to torrent sites and is available from streaming on them as well. Succession Season 4 Premiere Review: Fans Laud the Return of TV's Most Dysfunctional Billionaire Family, Sarah Snook's Performance Receives Acclaim.

Watch the Trailer:

However, this is not the first time, a series has been leaked or surfaced online for free watch. As almost all series becomes the victim to this mess, it's very sad. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, the sites rebound elevating piracy and illegal download options. The cyber cell needs to take serious action regarding this. This really needs to be stopped with hard steps. Indian Fans Disappointed by Succession Season 4 Not Streaming in India; Here's Why HBO Drama Isn't Available on Disney+ Hotstar.

For the unversed, Succession Season 4 stars Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy and Brian Cox as Logan Roy. It also stars Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook and more. Succession Season 4’s premiere is streaming on HBO right now.

