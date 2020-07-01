Today is National Doctors' Day and it couldn't have come on a more opportune time. In our war against Coronavirus, doctors have been our shield. The frontrunners in this fight to squash the virus. They have been putting their lives at risk for us and no amount of thanks will be enough for their sacrifice. Many have even perished in this medical battlefield. Surbhi Chandna, who played a doctor in Sanjivani, has paid her tribute to the fraternity with a post. She shared her pictures from the show donning the white coat and thanked the doctors for everything they do for us. 4 Years of Ishqbaaaz: Nakuul Mehta Surbhi Chandna, Shrenu Parikh and Other Cast Members Reminisce Time Spent On The Show (View Posts)

Incidentally, the first look of the reboot version of the 2002 show by the same name, was released on National Doctor's Day in 2019. Viewers were intrigued to see Gurdip Punj return to the fold as she was part of the original as well. Monish Behl's presence created much stir as Dr Shashank was one of the most loved characters from the previous stint.

The reboot began in August 2019 and came to an ended in March 2020. The producer of the show Siddharth P Malhotra revealed it was Channel's call and some branding issues.

