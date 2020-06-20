Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's demise has sunk the entire nation into sadness. He died by suicide in his Mumbai apartment and was reportedly suffering from depression. The celebs and his friends are posting heart-wrenching goodbye notes for him on social media. Recently, his friend, Sandip Ssingh also wrote a tearful note on Instagram, dedicated to the late star and his ex girlfriend Ankita Lokhande. He stated how he missed their bond and that Ankita 'could have saved Sushant.' Sushant Singh Rajput's Psychiatrist's Statement to Police Leaked? Viral Report Mentions Actor's Relationship Issues From Ankita Lokhande to Rhea Chakraborty.

Sandip shared a throwback picture when he celebrated Holi with Ankita and Sushant. He penned down little heartwarming details of their stay together. "Dear Ankita, with each passing day, one thought keeps haunting me over and over again. Kaash... I wish... We could have tried even harder, we could've stopped him, we could've begged him," he addressed Ankita in his caption.

"I know that only you could've saved him. I wish you both got married as we dreamt. You could've saved him if he just let you be there...You were his girlfriend, his wife, his mother, his best friend forever. I love you Ankita. I hope I never lose a friend like you. I won't be able to take it," he concluded. Read the entire post below.

Sandip's Post:

Sushant and Ankita romanced each other on-screen in TV serial, Pavitra Rishta. They eventually started dating and were in a committed relationship for six years. Sushant was dating Rhea Chakraborty before his demise.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 20, 2020 09:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).