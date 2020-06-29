Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker says her latest web series "Rasbhari" reflects important issues of society, like "hypocrisy of a repressive society and patriarchy's fundamental fear of female sexuality". The show narrates a love story set in Meerut. Swara plays the role of a stern English teacher who is the object of attraction for Nand (Ayushmaan Saxena). Rasbhari: Prasoon Joshi Objects to a Scene Showing a Child Dancing Suggestively to a Hindi Song; Swara Bhasker Schools Him on Context (View Tweet)

"The interesting part about the series is that it comes as a breath of fresh air on the digital platform which has a lot of dark content. While on one hand it will entertain and has a lighter vein, on the other hand it also reflects some very important issues in the society which we do not discuss aloud," Swara said.

"Like adolescent sexuality, the hypocrisy of a repressive society and patriarchy's fundamental fear of female sexuality. But all this is narrated and depicted in a fun way. I hope people enjoy it as much as I enjoyed essaying these roles," she added. The show streams on Amazon Prime Video.

