Tanaav, the Indian adaptation of the hit Israeli drama series Fauda, helmed by National Award-winning director Sudhir Mishra and co-directed by Sachin Mamta Krishn has locked its streaming rights. Set against the idyllic backdrop of Kashmir in the year 2017, 'Tanaav' tells the story of a special covert ops unit, their bravery and courage. The series, which has been shot extensively in real locations in Kashmir over 100 days, packs a thrilling story in 12 episodes, and is set to stream on SonyLIV. Avrodh 2 The Siege Within: Neeraj Kabi’s Sony LIV Show to Premiere on June 24.

Commenting on the development, Sudhir Mishra said in a statement, "Applause Entertainment discovers some of the best international stories to be reimagined and adapted for Indian audiences. As a filmmaker, 'Tanaav' allowed me to explore a variety of characters and delve deep into their psyche." He further mentioned, "It is a true Indian story weaved into a tightly-knit action drama that highlights human emotions and the dilemmas they face. Cannot wait for the audience to binge-watch 'Tanaav', soon to launch on SonyLIV." Nenjuku Needhi: Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Tamil Movie’s Digital Rights Bagged by Sony LIV – Reports.

The series - a socio-political action drama with family at its core, delves into the human drama behind the ideologies, dealing with complex emotions and flawed characters, all of whom share the same feelings of love, loss, betrayal and revenge.

'Fauda', which has been created by Israeli journalist Avi Issacharoff and actor Lior Raz and distributed by Yes Studios, has received a lot of international acclaim. Sharing his excitement, Avi Issacharoff, co-creator of 'Fauda', said, "We are very happy and proud to hear about 'Tanaav', the Indian version of 'Fauda'. It's a true honour for us to learn how 'Fauda' succeeded in touching the hearts of so many people from all over the world and especially in India."

The show's casting has been taken care of by India's most sought after casting director, Mukesh Chhabra and includes a line-up of actors like Manav Vij, Sumit Kaul, Rajat Kapoor, Shashank Arora, Arbaaz Khan, Zarina Wahab, Ekta Kaul, Waluscha De Sousa, Danish Hussain, Satyadeep Mishra, Sukhmani Sadana, Sahiba Bali, Amit Gaur, Arslan Goni, Rockey Raina, M.K. Raina, Sheen Dass and Aryaman Seth.

'Tanaav' has been produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Applause Productions. Sameer Nair, CEO Applause Entertainment, said, "A global sensation, 'Fauda' was always a story waiting to cross borders and be adapted in a new setting. We at Applause Entertainment find it immensely gratifying to bring an edge-of-the-seat drama of this calibre to Indian audiences, offering a new perspective to the human stories depicting all sides of the conflict."

"With filmmakers like Sudhir Mishra and Sachin Krishn at the helm, backed by a stellar cast and talented writing, creative and production teams, we are excited to partner with SonyLIV to bring this show to the world," he concluded.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2022 01:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).