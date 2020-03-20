Tejasswi Prakash To Make Her Marathi Film Debut With Rohit Shetty's School College Ani Life (View Post)

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Parab (Right) Rohit Shetty (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While these days, Tejasswi Prakash and Rohit Shetty are in the news for all the wrong reasons, here is another set of news regarding the duo, which will, however, lighten your spirits. Tejasswi, in her latest Instagram post, announced the news of her big-screen debut. However, her big film is a Marathi movie titled School College Ani Life with none other than Rohit Shetty. Announcing her big moment on social media, Tejasswi penned down that she was extremely proud and lucky to have mentored under Rohit Shetty and become his leading lady. Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Rohit Shetty Warns Tejasswi Prakash Of Elimination After Her Favouritism Jibe (Watch Video).

For those who do not know, Tejasswi has an impressive record in the television industry with shows like Sanskar, Swaragini, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya and is currently impressing one and all with her daredevilry in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Tejasswi Prakash Bows Out Of The Show After Eye Injury!.

Check Out Her Post Below:

School College Aani life was announced back in 2018 and its light-hearted storyline follows the lives of four college going boys. Seen opposite Tejasswi will be actor Karan Parab.

Karan, in an earlier interview, had revealed, "I was very nervous during the mahurat shot, but Rohit sir cracked a few jokes and immediately made me feel at ease. Honestly, I used to think he was very intimidating. But once we met, I realised that he is very humble and funny." The movie is all set for release sometime this summer. Excited?