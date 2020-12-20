Actress Sayantani Ghosh is excited about taking up the light-hearted show Tera Yaar Hoon Main. "I am so happy to be a part of 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main' as I'll get to try something I have never done before - a light-hearted show. I think I am ending 2020 and entering into 2021 on a very good note," said Sayantani, known for her performances in shows like "Kumkum - Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan" and "Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar". Divyanka Tripathi Gets Back To Hosting, Brought On-Board Sony TV’s Crime Patrol Satark: Women Against Crime

The show revolves around a father (played by Ssudeep Sahir) and son (played by Ansh Sinha), where the father attempts to become his son's best friend. Meanwhile, actress Shweta Gulati, who played the role of Jhanvi (the mother), has quit the show. Her character Jhanvi meets with an accident and dies. Khichdi Actor Anang Desai Delighted to Be a Part of Sony TV Show Mere Sai

"It has been a lovely journey being a part of this show. I think I have made some beautiful relations here especially with Varun (Gautam Ahuja) and Rishabh (Ansh Sinha). Off-screen as well they treat me like their mother and I treat them like my sons," said Shweta. The show airs on Sony SAB.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 20, 2020 03:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).