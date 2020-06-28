Bigg Boss 13 runner up Asim Riaz sure has scored the lead in the most number of music videos to his credit post-Bigg Boss. He can also be taken into account for having benefitted the most after the show. Asim has quite the bunch of music videos under his belt and the next one released today. Titled "Teri Gali", this one stars Barbie Maan and is all about love in the times of partition and an incomplete love story. Teri Gali Song Poster: Asim Riaz Gazes At Barbie Maan Flashing His Amazing Smile in the Upcoming Track's Still (View Pic).

The song is an emotional number where we see an older Barbie Maan tell the tale of her incomplete love and how she and her lover were ripped by the India-Pakistan partition. Khyaal Rakhya Kar Song Out: Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana Hyptonise You With Their Magical Chemistry In This Punjabi Track (Watch Video).

Check Out The Video Below:

The song also sees Barbie reminisce and regret her decision of letting her parents drag her away from her lovers and she also sees how her life would have been perfect if she'd stayed with her lover. Sung by Barbie in a voice that will reach out and pull your emotions, the lyrics of this song have been penned by Guru Randhawa. We give a thumbs up to this one. What about you?

