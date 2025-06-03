Popular TV actor Nakuul Mehta and his wife, singer Jankee Parekh, are all set to welcome their second baby! The couple, who became parents to son Sufi in 2021, shared the happy news on Sunday, June, through a sweet joint Instagram post. With their second baby on the way, fans are overjoyed to see this lovely family grow. The photos shared by the couple show Jankee glowing in a soft olive-green gown, proudly showing off her baby bump, with a flower in her hair. Nakuul stood beside her, smiling warmly in a beige shirt and brown pants. Their son Sufi, dressed in a cute checked outfit, looked super excited to become a big brother. ‘It’s Going To Be Long’: Shoaib Ibrahim Shares Update on Wife Dipika Kakar’s Surgery Amid Stage 2 Liver Cancer Diagnosis, Requests Fans To Pray for Her.

A Beautiful Family Moment- See Post:

The adorable soon-to-be parents shared the photo and wrote, “The boy is ready for additional responsibility. So are we. We are accepting blessings, again,” wrote the couple in the caption. The pictures were beautifully captured by photographer @rasshi_ganeriwal.

Celebs Shower Love

As soon as the news was shared, friends and fans filled the comment section with love and blessings. Actor Dia Mirza wrote, “How wonderful love love love,” while filmmaker Tahira Kashyap commented, “So sweet, God bless.” Richa Chadha also joined in with, “OMG, congratulations!”

Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh tied the knot on January 28, 2012, after nine years of dating. Their love story has always been loved by fans.

Nakuul Mehta's Journey in TV

Nakuul Mehta made his acting debut in 2012 with Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. He went on to win hearts in popular shows like Ishqbaaaz, Dil Boley Oberoi, and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 alongside Disha Parmar. Here's wishing Nakuul, Jankee, and little Sufi lots of love and happiness in this new chapter!