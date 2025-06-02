Binita Chetry, a nine-year-old girl from Karbi Anglong, Assam, made the country proud by winning third place in the Britain’s Got Talent 2025 Finale. With this win, Binita becomes the first Asian to reach the Top 3 in the reality show’s history. Binita started dancing at the age of three and trained under her aunt, and choreographer Hardik Rawat. Upon her return to India after her BGT 2025 win, Binita was greeted with smiles, hugs and flowers in her home state. Prem Tamang, Chairman of the Gorkha Development Council, welcomed and expressed heartfelt gratitude to her. Binita thanked her family, supporters, and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who congratulated her. Though in fifth grade in school, the young girl balances her studies and her dance practice well. She now hopes to improve her skills and keep making India proud. ‘Britain’s Got Talent 2025′: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Congratulates 9-Year-Old Binita Chetry for Bagging Third Place in 'BGT' Finale, Says 'You Made Us All Proud’.

Binita Chetry’s Heartfelt Welcome After Her 'Britain's Got Talent 2025' Triumph - Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asian News International (@ani_trending)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)