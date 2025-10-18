Yama Deepam is an important and sacred Hindu ritual observed during Diwali, particularly in South India. On this day, devotees light a special lamp called Yama Deepam outside their homes, usually facing south, the direction associated with Lord Yama, the God of Death. Yama Deepam falls on Saturday, October 18, 2025. According to drikpanchang, Yama Deepam Sayan Sandhya is from 18:05 to 19:17, lasting for a duration of 1 hour and 13 minutes. The Trayodashi Tithi begins at 12:18 on October 18, 2025 and ends at 13:51 on October 19, 2025. Diwali 2025 5 Days Dates in India Calendar: When Is Dhanteras, Naraka Chaturdashi, Lakshmi Puja and Bhai Dooj? Know Significance of Deepawali and Full Schedule of ‘Festival of Lights’.

The name of the festival, ‘Yama Deepam’ refers to a diya for the God of death, Yamaraj. The Deepak or diya is lit outside the home on Trayodashi Tithi during Diwali to ward off any untimely death of any family members. This ritual is known as Deepdan for Yamraj. The deepak is lit outside the home during Sandhya time. As per religious beliefs, it is said that Deepdan pleases Lord Yama and he protects family members from any accidental death. Yama Deepam Images and Happy Dhanteras HD Wallpapers: Celebrate Dhantrayodashi With WhatsApp Messages and Greetings.

Yama Deepam 2025 Date

Yama Deepam 2025 on Dhantrayodashi falls on Saturday, October 18, 2025.

Yama Deepam Sayan Sandhya is from 18:05 to 19:17, lasting for a duration of 1 hour and 13 minutes.

The Trayodashi Tithi begins at 12:18 on October 18, 2025 and ends at 13:51 on October 19, 2025.

Yama Deepam Significance

Yama Deepam is an auspicious Hindu occasion that is dedicated to pleasing Lord Yama. It is said that by worshiping the Lord and lighting a diya on this day, one avoids untimely death and ensures family well-being. This means the significance of Yama Deepam lies in seeking protection from untimely death and praying for longevity, good health, and well-being of the family.

On this day, lighting the deep or lamp is believed to ward off negative energies and bring peace to departed souls. It is also said that whoever lights the Yama Deepam with devotion will be blessed with prosperity and protection from dangers.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

