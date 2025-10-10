Bhai Dooj is an annual Hindu festival that celebrates the special and loving bond between brothers and sisters. This day falls on the last day of the Diwali festivities and holds deep emotional and cultural significance in Indian tradition. It is celebrated by Hindus on the second lunar day of the Shukla Paksha of Kartika, the eighth month of the Vikram Samvat Hindu calendar or the Shalivahana Shaka calendar. Bhai Dooj 2025 falls on Thursday, October 23. It is celebrated during Diwali and the celebrations of this day are similar to the festival of Raksha Bandhan. On this day, sisters pray for their brothers’ long life, prosperity, and happiness, while brothers, in return, pledge to protect and support their sisters.

According to drikpanchang, Bhai Dooj Aparahna Time is from 13:18 to 15:40 pm, lasting for a duration of 2 hours and 23 minutes. The Dwitiya Tithi begins at 20:16 on October 22, 2025 and ends at 22:46 on October 23, 2025. The festival of Bhai Dooj is also known by several other names like Bhaubeej, Bhai Beej, Bhai Phonta or Bhratri Dwitiya. In the southern part of India, the day is celebrated as Yama Dwitiya. Diwali 2025 Start and End Dates: Know Dhanteras, Choti Diwali and Lakshmi Puja Timings, Important Rituals and Significance To Celebrate the Festival.

Bhai Dooj Significance

Bhai Dooj holds great significance among Hindus and is celebrated with traditional rituals and festivities. On the day of the festival, sisters invite their brothers for a sumptuous meal, often including their favourite dishes/sweets.

The rituals of Bhai Dooj are simple as sisters apply a ceremonial tilak of vermillion and rice on their brothers’ foreheads, perform aarti, and offer sweets. This ritual signifies blessings, goodwill, and the strengthening of the sibling relationship. Brothers, in turn, shower their sisters with gifts as a gesture of appreciation and affection. The festival serves as a great time for family gatherings to make lasting memories.

