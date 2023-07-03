The Idol has finally ended its run following a five-episode season, and the finale - just like the entire series - has been controversial. The episode saw Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp) be finally done with the game Tedros has been playing and shape into her own person, but the ending did pack in a fair amount of its own eye-raising moments that were certainly shocking to say the least. The Idol's Revised Script Had Shocking Scene Where Lily-Rose Depp Carries Egg in Her Vagina - Reports.

The finale for The Idol certainly brings a close to many existing narratives, especially that of Jocelyn’s own journey establishing her as someone who has been in power the entire time. From her big moment at the end to character revelations that will have you surprised in your seat, here are five shocking scenes from the episode.

Kicking Out Tedros

Jocely and Tedros’ relationship has been a huge aspect of The Idol, so the episode quickly sees Jocelyn feel betrayed when it’s revealed that Tedros has been planning a meet with her forever and wanted to control her narrative of the music. In the episode, Jocelyn kicks Tedros out when he has issues with the song, and his meeting with Dyanne is revealed to her as well, making it clear that Jocelyn is actually done with Tedros. However, she does ask his artists to stay back.

Tedros Tearing Up Chaim’s Check

To get him out of her life, Jocelyn asks Chaim to whip up a check for $500,000 for Tedros just so that he would never contact her again. Successfully able to get time alone with him, Chaim offers Tedros the check only for him to tear it up saying that Jocelyn is “worth more than money.” He ends up walking away and then Chaim returns to Jocelyn saying that he did accept the deal.

Dyanne No Longer Has “World Class Sinner”

The finale also sees Nikki approach Dyanne and take “World Class Sinner” back from her. Once her and Tedros’ alliance is revealed, the rights by the label are reverted back to Jocelyn while Nikki cheekily throws shade at Dyanne saying that they do “have her back.”

Jocelyn Lied About Her Mom’s Abuse

The Idol also makes it clear at the start that Jocelyn was abused by her mom, but it looks like that all was a fabricated lie. When Tedros shows up at her concert, he gets access back to Jocelyn’s room where he finds the hairbrush that Jocelyn’s mom apparently used to hit her with, but turns out, that hairbrush is new and with Jocelyn smirking back at him, it’s heavily implied that Jocelyn did indeed lie about her mom’s abuse.

Jocelyn Takes Back Tedros

Jocelyn takes back Tedros at the end, but there is a twist attached to it. During her concert, she invites Tedros on stage and kisses him in front of the world implying that she has taken charge of the situation. The series then ends as she continues on with her show but not before ordering Tedros to stand on the side. The Idol Episode 2: From Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd's Graphic Sex to Nude Piano Performance, 5 Scenes From Sam Levinson's HBO Show That Will Scandalise the Viewer!

