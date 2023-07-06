The drama series The Magic of Shiri has released its new trailer mixing up comedy, drama, emotional complexities and adventure, as the series not only features high production but also great dialogues by the looks of it. The streaming show is a story of ambition and embracing the dreams, it follows Shiri, who must chase her dreams of becoming a magician while tackling all the obstacles in her path ranging from social and family stigma to various other odds. The Magic of Shiri Teaser: Divyanka Tripathi Mesmerises as a Magician Determined To Entertain (Watch Video).

Set in the vibrant and chaotic Paharganj neighbourhood of Delhi in the mid 1990s , the story follows the journey of Shiri Shah whose life takes an unexpected turn when her husband abruptly leaves to become a Jain monk, leaving her to face the challenges of single-handedly providing for her children. Popular TV actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, who will be essaying the role of Shiri, said, "Playing Shiri has been a truly rewarding experience. It has reminded me of the indomitable spirit we all possess, the courage to follow our dreams, and the transformative power of embracing our true selves."

Shiri's old passion for magic will be reignited in the show as she strives to become a renowned performer when all the odds are stacked against her. The series showcases Shiri's journey, filled with many highs and lows, as she navigates through societal prejudices and personal challenges. She further mentioned, "Through The Magic of Shiri,' we aim to inspire and uplift viewers, showcasing that even in the midst of chaos, there is always room for magic and wonder. It's a heartfelt narrative that celebrates the human spirit and the incredible strength that lies within each of us only if we believe in it". The Magic of Shiri Teaser: Divyanka Tripathi’s Web Series Promises Story Filled With Thrill, Drama and Magic! (Watch Video).

Check Out The Trailer Of The Magic of Shiri Here:

Renowned Bollywood actor Jaaved Jaaferi will also be seen in the show playing the role of Saleem. The actor said, "Being a part of 'The Magic of Shiri' has been an absolute delight for me. This series serves as a poignant reminder that we all possess the power to create magic, to transform the ordinary into the extraordinary. It encourages us to recognize the magic that resides within us, waiting to be embraced and shared with the world." Directed by Bisra Dasgupta and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Tanveer Bookwala, the show also features Namit Das, Parmeet Sethi, Darshan Zareewala and Neelu Kohli in supporting roles. Presented by Jio Studios, the show will premiere on July 13 on JioCinema.

