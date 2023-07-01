The Night Manager is a crime thriller television series created by Sandeep Modi, and is a remake of the 2016 British television series by the same name, which based on the John Le Carre's novel again of the same name. Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie, Elizabeth Debicki and Olivia Colman had played the leads in the English series that had received acclaim for its direction and performances. The Night Manager Part 2 Review: Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sobhita Dhulipala's Series Races to a Thrilling Conclusion.

The Hindi remake initially was supposed to have Hrithik Roshan in the main lead, however, later Aditya Roy Kapur replaced the actor. Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee, Ravi Behl plays the rest of the main cast. Aditya plays Shaan, a former Indian Naval officer turned night manager at hotel, who is recruited by RAW agent Lipika to infiltrate the outfit of Shelly, an international arms dealer. While Shaan managed to do so and earn Shelly's trust, he also gets close to Shelly's young and sultry girlfriend Kaveri.

While the first part of The Night Manager premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on February 17, 2023, the final part of the series, consisting of three episodes, arrived on June 29. The final set offers a nearly definite conclusion to the series, though it leaves the door slightly ajar if a sequel is ever greenlit.

Shaan

Played By: Aditya Roy Kapur

Shaan may have gotten too mired in the double games, but he finally manages to wreak vengeance on those who killed the poor Safina Kidwai. He drowns Freddie Rehman, who threw Safina to her death from the Dhaka hotel. Even though his facade is exposed to Shelly, Shaan still had the trump card. He had placed explosives in the arms that supposed to go to the ISIS and gets the warehouse bombed, destroying the weapons. He also gets Shelly's scanner replaced by Lipika and thereby, Shelly has no access to the money that is now in Shaan's Swiss account. Finally he also delivers Shelly to Lipika. The final scene sees Shaan seeing a vision of Safina at the room where he had hidden her - which is now a refurbished room - and finds peace at last. Though it still remains to be seen if Shaan is out of the clutches from Shelly's men and the ISIS. BTW, what happened to the money that's now in the account of 'Captain Abhimanyu Mathur'?

Shelly

Played By: Anil Kapoor

By the time the finale reaches its finishing point, Shelly's deal with ISIS (we think) goes busted badly thanks to Shaan and he can't even access the money he took from the outfit from the deal so he could return the same. The troubles don't end there for Shelly, as he is taken under custody by Lipika. Shelly also loses support from 'Indradhanush' - Lipika's RAW boss - when the latter learns that Shelly was selling the weapons to India's enemies. The final nail on his coffin is when ISIS takes him under custody from Dhaka police and a usually composed Shelly finally loses his composure, knowing that he is going to his doom. The chances are slim that he could ever come out this mess, though we should never underestimate his silver tongue. And he does, pretty sure Shelly will go guns blaring on Shaan, wherever he is.

Kaveri

Played By: Sobhita Dhulipala

Kaveri is bruised and battered for deceiving Shelly, but she never betrays Shaan. However, she manages to escape the clutches of Shelly's man, when she and Lipika take him down. While it is not shown if Kaveri and Shaan carry their affair post Shelly's disposal, we can assume that she will return to her family in Hyderabad. BTW, what will happen to Shelly's young son?

Lipika

Played By: Tillotama Shome

Lipika is the big winner of the finale, finally managing to take down Shelly and his huge operation after rigidly trying to do so since 2013, despite the near-fatal attack on her and her husband's lives. When Shelly tells her that he is confident of walking out of the cases against him with ease and will flee to a country where India doesn't have extradition treaty, Lipika may not have agreed with him verbally but she known that's the truth. Which is why she didn't interfere when ISIS (or is it Taliban?) took Shelly captive and lead him to his presumed demise. The Night Manager Review: Aditya Roy Kapur-Anil Kapoor's Series is a Fairly Faithful Adaptation That Sets the Stage For the Big Booms Ahead.

BJ

Played By: Saswata Chatterjee

Shelly's most loyal lieutenant was killed by Shaan in the penultimate episode when the former tried to expose his treachery. While Shaan and Kaveri tried to portray BJ as the traitor, Shelly, having known BJ for years, knew somewhere within his heart that this could not be all true, which is also why he kept a closer eye on Shaan, and immediately caught on Kaveri's deception when he realised that Shaan was the RAW mole.

Jayu

Played By: Ravi Behl

The last we saw him, Jayu was taken into the police custody, where he kept shouting that he comes from royal blood. Presumably, he would be punished for his brother's sins, though he should consider himself lucky that he doesn't meet his brother's fate.

