The Night Manager Part 2 Review: Say what you like, The Night Manager is a very handsome show. I mean, what's not to be dazzled by? Aditya Roy Kapur looks so suave and debonair that I wouldn't mind if he put his name in the hat for the next James Bond. Sobhita Dhulipala has never looked so hot, and she acts like a charm. Anil Kapoor continues to prove that age is just a number with a screen confidence unmatched by many. The series, created by Sandeep Modi, takes us on a journey through some gorgeous locales, treating us to some delicious bird's-eye shots, and even indulges in plenty of visuals of the high-roller lifestyle. The Night Manager Review: Aditya Roy Kapur-Anil Kapoor's Series is a Fairly Faithful Adaptation That Sets the Stage For the Big Booms Ahead.

The cinematography is stunning, to say the least. There is an eye-catching sequence involving a weapons demonstration carried out in the desert that is an easy highlight of the final part of The Night Manager. Not all the scenes match this quality, however. An explosion aftermath scene in the final episode felt jarring, as you can clearly discern the fake smoke, greenscreens, and VFX, especially when the visual content had been so high up to that point. Otherwise, the production design is simply impressive.

But the handsomeness of the show (for the most part) aside, The Night Manager Part 2 also works in delivering a thrilling finish to the series thanks to some tense sequences and mind games, despite the predictable storyline. The last we saw him, Shaan (Aditya Roy Kapur) had been offered the position of CEO by Shelly (Anil Kapoor), thereby replacing his suspicious lieutenant BJ (Saswata Chatterjee). While Shaan gets deeper into Shelly's murky dealings, he also enters into the forbidden zone by having a physical relationship with Shelly's sultry but troubled girlfriend Kaveri (Sobhita Dhulipala).

Meanwhile, his RAW handler, Lipika (Tillotama Shome), is shocked to discover the real identity of the mysterious Indradhanush, who has been feeding Shelly information about RAW. She also begins to doubt Shaan's intentions; is he her Trojan horse, allowing her to breach into Shelly's dealings, or is he galloping towards his own dangerous path?

The Night Manager, the official remake of a British series of the same name starring Tom Hiddleston and Hugh Laurie, continues to prove itself to be a very competently made adaptation. The final part, consisting of three episodes of nearly an hour's runtime each, is highly engaging, both visually and narratively. There are quite a few surprises and twists and turns, especially in the finale, and an enjoyable cameo from Prashant Narayanan, who plays a shady dealer of weapons. As I said before, the plot line isn't anything new that we haven't seen before, but the show continues to be gripping in its handling of the tense sequences, or whether Shaan's double-act will finally be caught. Even when it does, the series continues to offer more twists and turns. The Night Manager Part 2 Out: Aditya Roy Kapoor and Anil Kapoor Surprise Fans With Early Release of Thriller Series.

I want to believe that the makers read my review of the previous part of the show, and this time, they reduced the utterance of the phrase "The Night Manager" much to my relief. There are still a couple of plot conveniences that I can't ignore. For example, why would Shelly trust Shaan so much that he basically dumps his financial dealings on this man whose background he knows isn't that clean? Especially considering how certain things have gone wrong ever since Shaan entered their fold. For a smart man like Shelly, this dependence on a man he hardly knew a couple of months back felt a little unbelievable.

As for the performances, Aditya Roy Kapur gives a remarkable performance, making good use of his poker-faced demeanour to portray a man hiding many secrets. Anil Kapoor dominates the show with a chilling performance as an antagonist who refuses to lose his cool until the very last moment. Sobhita Dhulipala is brilliant. Tillotama Shome continues to steal the show whenever she appears on screen. Interestingly, the actress who played the role in the original, the great Olivia Colman, is also a scene-stealer in this week's episode of Marvel's Secret Invasion and The Bear Season 2. Quite the apt casting, I must say. Saswata Chatterjee deserved more screen time, he's so good!

Final Thoughts

Those who haven't watched the original, The Night Manager's Hindi remake will come across as a competent remake with enough thrill and twists, gorgeous production design, and fantastic performances from Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Tillotama Shome. All episodes of The Night Manager are streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Rating: 3.5

