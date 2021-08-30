After more than six years off the air, American comedian and TV host Jon Stewart will officially be making his return to TV next month after his departure from Comedy Central in 2015. According to People magazine, Apple announced on Monday morning that 'The Problem with Jon Stewart' will be making its premiere globally on Apple Plus on Thursday, September 30. New episodes will then air every other week and the series has already been picked up for multiple seasons. The show which will be a multiple-season, single-issue series, will take a deep dive into the most important topics that are currently part of the conversation. Jon Stewart Birthday Special: 4 Things the Comedian Has Done With Ease & Won Our Hearts.

"In this new Apple Original series, Stewart will be in discussion with the people who are impacted by the issue, as well as those who have a hand in creating the impact. Together, they will discuss tangible steps that can lead to a solutionary path forward," Apple shared in a press release. A companion podcast that will dive deeper into the issues discussed during the series will update weekly. Irresistible Trailer: Steve Carell and Rose Byrne Head for a Democrat Vs Republican Clash in Jon Stewart's Political Satire (Watch Video).

"The companion series podcast will extend the conversation from each episode, featuring staff members from across the show who will bring us interviews with activists in the space, the facts on the issue, and yes, lots of jokes," the press release continued. Stewart will serve as executive producer alongside showrunner Brinda Adhikari and head writer Chelsea Devantez. James Dixon and Richard Plepler will also executive produce with Lorrie Baranek as supervising producer.

Stewart said goodbye to 'The Daily Show' in August 2015, which he hosted for 16 years after his first episode aired in January 1999. Trevor Noah has hosted the Comedy Central series ever since his departure. Stewart famously won 20 Emmys during his tenure on the show.

