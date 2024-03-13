Actors from the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat, dismissed their engagement rumours on Wednesday (March 13). According to media reports, the duo had exchanged rings in the presence of their family members at a private ceremony in Vadodara, Gujarat. Now, taking to Instagram stories, Raj shared a statement which read, “Hello everyone, Just to clear things up, the news you've been seeing on social media is false & baseless. Team Raj Anadkat. TMKOC's Munmun Dutta Rubbishes Rumours of Her Engagement With Raj Anadkat.

Munmun also took to the stories section and said, “Oh no not again… moving on to some ‘real’ news… CAA has been implemented guys. Congratulations. #fakenewsalert." She shared another post holding a cup of tea, with the captioned: “‘FAKE' news toh chalti rehegi… But nothing beats evening tea with my girl gang." After Munmun Dutta, Raj Anadkat Reacts to His Engagement News With the TMKOC Actress, Calls It ‘False and Baseless’.

Munmun Dutta Says 'Not Again'

Raj Anadkat Reacts to His Engagement News

Raj Anadkat Instagram

While Munmun (36) plays Babita in the show, Raj (27) portrayed the role of Tapu Jethalal Gada from 2017 to 2022. The show, which is based on the weekly column Duniya Ne Undha Chasma by Tarak Mehta in Chitralekha magazine, completed 4,000 episodes in February this year. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah airs on Sony SAB.

