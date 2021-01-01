On the very first day of 2021, Bollywood actress Kajol unveiled the teaser of her upcoming film Tribhanga. This one also stars Mithila Palkar, Tanvi Azmi, and Kunaal Roy Kapoor in key roles. Helmed and penned by veteran actress Renuka Shahane, Ajay Devgn Films is the producer of the flick. Also, considering the current COVID-19 scenario, the film will be released on January 15 on Netflix. Having said that, the mini glimpse of the teaser gives a sneak-peek into Kajol's character and the many emotions she goes through. Tribhanga: Renuka Shahane-Directed Netflix Film, Starring Kajol, Heads for Digital Release in January 2021?

The video starts with the lead actress Kajol as an Odissi dancer and later we are shown how she misses her family and also goes through a rough time in her life. The 20-seconder clip ends with happy faces. The movie is said to weave the story of three women from different generations of the same family. In a nutshell, it'll make one and all realise the need and importance of family. Tribhanga Release Date: Ajay Devgn’s First Netflix Production, Starring Kajol, to Drop Online in 2020?

Check Out The Video Below:

Kajol is known to be a terrific actress and we are sure that her digital debut with Tribhanga will lead to positive news all over. Having said that, the cherry on the cake is that the story is also written by Renuka Shahane. What do you think about the teaser? Tell us in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

