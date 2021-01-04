New year started on a memorable note for fans of Kajol as she teased us all with a teaser of her next film titled Tribhanga. The fil stars Tanvi Azmi, Kajol and Mithila Palkar in lead roles and traces the journey of these three women, who albeit, belong to different generations, but share a life full of all kinds of experiences and emotions. While Tanvi Azmi plays Nayan, a writer, Kajol plays Anuradha, an Odisi dancer and Mithila Palkar essays Masha, Kajol' daughter. Tribhanga Release Date: Ajay Devgn’s First Netflix Production, Starring Kajol, to Drop Online in 2020?.

The trailer sees how life takes a turn for the chirpy Kajol, who is battered by demons from her past when her mother suffers from an attack and slips into coma, leaving behind a writer (Kunaal Roy Kapur) in pursuit of completing her (Nayan's) story. Tribhanga Teaser: Kajol’s Display of Multi Emotions Take Centre Stage, Film to Release on Netflix on January 15 (Watch Video).

Check Out The Trailer Below:

Tribhanga's trailer is not all about emotional drama. It has traces of Kajol's energetic and chirpy personality and also sees the actress crack some epic one-liners, along with some very impressive performances by the trio during emotional scenes. In short, we are excited for Tribhanga. The official synopsis for the film describes it as "A searing drama about a dysfunctional family consisting of women from three different generations." In short, we are excited!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 04, 2021 12:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).