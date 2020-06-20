Bigg Boss 11 contestant Vikas Gupta is back in the news. Well, this time for all the good reasons. As the producer has finally come out of the closet. June is celebrated as the Pride Month across the globe and on this day, Gupta has revealed that he is BISEXUAL. This is a piece of big news coming from the television space as saying the three words – ‘I am Bisexual’ is not at all easy. It was just a few days ago when Vikas had grabbed headlines when he posted a video on his Instagram calling out Parth Smathaan, Shilpa Shinde and Priyank Sharma for maligning his image in the public eyes. Riverdale Actress Lili Reinhart Comes Out as a ‘Proud Bisexual Woman' in A Post Supporting the #BlackLivesMatter Movement.

And now looks like keeping the negativity aside, the man has finally spoken without mincing words. Gupta took to his Twitter and wrote how he falls in love with people regardless of their gender. “With Pride I am Bixesual #Vikas Gupta PS No more being blackmailed or bullied. Not just this, he also called out two people, Parth Samthaan and Priyank Sharma for forcing him to finally say it out loud. Vikas Gupta Calls Out Parth Samthaan, Shilpa Shinde and Priyank Sharma, Blames Them for Making His Life Hell Everyday (Watch Video).

Check Out Vikas Gupta's Tweet Below:

Hi Just wanted to let you know a tiny detail about me. I fall in love with the human regardless of their gender. There r more like me. With #Pride I am Bisexual #VikasGupta PS No more being blackmailed or bullied #priyanksharma #ParthSamthaan ThankU for forcing me to come out 😊 pic.twitter.com/0N403EDukp — Vikas Guppta (@lostboy54) June 20, 2020

Here's Vikas' Coming Out Video:

Indeed, it requires guts to accept one's sexual orientation and we are so proud of you Vikas. Way to go! That’s one way of coming out with pride. And we’re sure that neither Parth nor anyone else can put a dampener on your exhilaration. Happy pride guys. Stay tuned!

