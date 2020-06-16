Vikas Gupta Calls Out Parth Samthaan, Shilpa Shinde and Priyank Sharma, Blames Them for Making His Life Hell Everyday (Watch Video)

Bigg Boss 11 fame Vikas Gupta is badly hurt. Known to be calm minded, Gupta poured his heart out in his latest Instagram post. Calling out celebrities from the television industry who ruined his image, the producer went all unfiltered in the video. Vikas in the clip can be seen saying how a young boy aged around 14-15 tagged him a bad person. He says, if he did not clarify things right now, then no one else will. And so he via the post he has called out Shilpa Shinde, Parth Samthaan and Priyank Sharma specifically for accusing him with something he has never done. In the video, he can be seen teary-eyed and all shattered. Vikas Gupta Birthday Special: From Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan to Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Bigg Boss Mastermind's Shows That Impacted Youth Like Never Before.

The clip also sees a few reports online which stated how Parth Samthaan had accused Vikas of molestation, non-payment dues and threats of ruining his career. Ahead it also flashed how Shilpa Shinde tagged him an 'industry mafia and the allegations goes on. "I am calling out to these people one by one and if this is true I deserve to be jail and if it’s not then what," a part of the post's caption read. Bigg Boss 13 Winner Sidharth Shukla to Collaborate With Bigg Boss 11 Mastermind Vikas Gupta For A Web Series?

Check Out Vikas Gupta's Video Below:

In a nutshell, Vikas in the video has urged fans to not think he is evil because, in reality, he is not. The main aim here of the TV host was to unmask people who maligned his image. “Main shuruat se shuru karunga, aur darunga nahi kisi se. I’m gonna call out each one of you who has made me go through hell. Each one of you," he can be seen saying in the clip. Stay tuned!

