While Nia Sharma's Brinda Is Back For Revenge, Rashami Desai Steals The Show In Her Naagin 4 Promo (Watch Video)

And after much delay, the makers of Colors' Naagin 4 have finally released the promo of Rashami Desai's entry into the show and the Bigg Boss 13 finalist makes quite the impression on us. The promo that actress Nia Sharma shared sees Brinda return to the family after one year where we see that she has prepared herself to become immune to everything that is a snake's weak point like bel patra, or saperas (which we see in another promo). Brinda sees Dev (Vijayendra Kumeria) stab his mother and vows to avenge her mom. Naagin 4 to Take A One-Year Leap, Rashami Desai and Nia Sharma's Characters To Lock Horns (Watch Video).

Brinda comes in front of Dev during the family's Holi festivities but instead is shocked to see Dev dancing with Shalakha (played by Desai) who is his new bride. This not only angers, but makes Brinda jealous also. Nia also made sure to welcome Rashami Desai on board the show. Naagin 4 Babe Nia Sharma Flaunts Her Sexy Body in a Red Bikini and We Are Gasping for Breath (View Pics)

Check Out The Promo Below:

Here's The Promo of Brinda Preparing Herself to Attack Dev:

However, Shalakha, who will seem like the meek and timid bahu of the family will be a completely different personality altogether, having married Dev and entered the Parikh mansion with a hidden motive of her own. What will also be shocking for Brinda will be the fact that Shalakha's mannerisms will resemble that of Nayanthara's (Jasmin Bhasin) in many ways, thus throwing Brinda off her game completely! Quite the twist in the tale, isn't it?