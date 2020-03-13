Naagin 4 to Take A One-Year Leap, Rashami Desai and Nia Sharma's Characters To Lock Horns (Watch Video)

Rashami Desai, Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria in Naagin 4 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

After the tumultuous journey that actress Rashami Desai saw in the Bigg Boss 13 house, her next big project has come in the form of Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 4. The actress was initially rumoured to be replacing her Dil Se Dil Tak co-star Jasmin Bhasin as Nayantara but looks like that is not the case. a report in India Forums reads that she will be entering as Shalaka, who will be seen married to Dev (Vijayendra) after Brinda (Nia Sharma) leaves him. Dev's family will get him married to Shalaka so that he can move on from Brinda. Bigg Boss 13 Star Rashami Desai Joins Naagin 4 on Holi (Watch Video).

However, Shalaka will be no innocent girl and will be shown to have ulterior motives and hence would have entered the Parikh mansion. The report also read that she will resemble Nayantara in many ways and will only unveil her true cards at the end moment. However, Shalaka will also be Brinda's nemesis and will want to remove any and all traces of Brinda from Dev's life. Naagin 4: After Jasmin Bhasin, Sayantani Ghosh’s Character To End On Ekta Kapoor's Supernatural Thriller Soon.

Watch The Video Below:

However, making things difficult for Shalaka will be Brinda who will soon re-enter Dev's life to try and win him back. Brinda will re-enter Dev's life on the occasion of Holi and seeing Shalak and Dev so close, will get agitated. And while she will try to separate Dev and Shalaka, the latter will not let Brinda succeed.