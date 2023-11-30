In the latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH), tension ensues as Surekha discovers Ruhi hiding with Jay. Ruhi, desperate to avoid a misunderstanding, hands Jay the ring Rohit gave her and urges him to tell everyone they are meant to be married. Despite her encouragement, Armaan, witnessing the joy surrounding Ruhi and Rohit's supposed union, hesitates to reveal his relationship with Ruhi. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai November 29, 2023 Written Update: Abhira Scared of Losing Akshara, Ruhi Questions Armaan’s Betrayal at the Engagement Ceremony!

At the same time, in Mussoorie, Akshara shares a heartfelt moment with Abhira, urging her to promise to pursue her law degree. Abhira assures Akshara that they are moving to Delhi for this very reason and promises not to give up on herself or her studies.

Back at the Poddar house, Armaan, overwhelmed, rejects Ruhi's plea to disclose their relationship, prioritising his family over her. Ruhi is left distraught as Armaan insists she should marry Rohit. Vidya interrupts their conversation, seemingly unaware of the turmoil.

Akshara prepares to leave her past behind for Abhira's future. Yuvraj, determined to marry Abhira, urges his father to expedite his release from jail before the impending 10-year sentence. Meanwhile, in the wedding venue, Armaan silently endures heartbreak as he watches Ruhi and Rohit being celebrated by his family. The episode concludes with Armaan stepping away, painfully witnessing his family's happiness while hiding his own inner turmoil.

