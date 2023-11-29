In the latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH), the engagement ceremony of Rohit and Ruhi takes place. Dadi Sa surprises everyone by showcasing her dancing skills to folk music, setting a lively atmosphere. Meanwhile, Armaan and the siblings inquire about Rohit's fiance, not realising it's Ruhi. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai November 28, 2023: Ruhi Breaks Down Assuming Armaan Broke Her Heart!

Rohit, captivated by Ruhi, introduces Armaan to her. However, tensions arise as Armaan discovers the diamond ring on Ruhi's finger, understanding she is the one who got engaged to Rohit. Emotions intensify as the estranged duo, Armaan and Ruhi, share a silent moment, interrupted by Rohit's return.

In a parallel storyline, at the resort, Akshara's singing triggers a disturbing memory for Abhira. Fearing of Akshara’s death after recalling her nightmare, Abhira gets overwhelmed and pleads with Akshara to leave Mussoorie and relocate to Delhi.

Watch This Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhira💞 (@abhira_yrkkh_23)

Meanwhile, Ruhi confronts Armaan, accusing him of deception and breaking his promises. Armaan defends himself, explaining his perspective and struggling to contact her. The episode ends with Armaan questioning why Ruhi didn't wait for him, expressing disappointment over her quick engagement.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 29, 2023 09:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).