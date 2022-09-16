Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most popular daily soaps on the channel and has a massive fan following. The wait of the fans finally came to an end when Abhimanyu and Akshara finally came face to face with each other. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actress Karishma Sawant Takes the Style Quotient Higher in Her Latest Fashion Diaries! (View Pics).

Abhimanyu was certain and Akshara is very much there around him and amid the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, the two met followed by a very romantic sequence. Akshara also asked him to give her 24 hours to make things alright and that she will be with him. Now, as the episodes progress, Akshara has to stop herself from revealing everything to Abhimanyu while she bears the brunt of his anger.

Kunal forces Akshara on the back foot when he erases crucial footage from her mobile. Abhimanyu announces his wedding to Maya. It will be interesting to see how Abhimanyu and Akshara reunite after coming face to face and whether Akshara will end up revealing everything to him our not!

