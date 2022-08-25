Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved shows on television today. The Star Plus show features Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod in the lead roles as Abhimanyu and Akshara. The show is currently headed towards a time leap and the story will only get more exciting with each passing episode. Kairav being arrested leads more all the more complications in Abhimanyu and Akshara’s relationship. Karishma Sawant Talks About Her Experience Shooting for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; Says, ‘Blessed To Be Given the Responsibility To Portray Various Shades As Arohi’ (LatestLY Exclusive).

Now, the upcoming episode will showcase Akshara and Abhimanyu living in completely different worlds - Abhimanyu has become an adrenaline junkie; Akshara is has become a shadow singer for Dr Khanna's sister Maya. The show will present a flashback wherein Akshara promised to give up her voice in order to ensure that Abhimanyu could become a surgeon again. Akshara and Abhimanyu pine for each other, while Arohi has become the apple of everyone' eyes. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Promo: Star Plus Show Introduces One-Year Leap, Will Abhimanyu and Akshara Reunite?

Having shut music from his life, hearing Akshara's voice again is a shock to Abhimanyu's senses and he decides to follow it.

