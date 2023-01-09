The first trailer for part one of You Season Four has dropped, and Penn Badgley's Joe Goldberg returns for an even more personal outing. Spotting a new persona and in a completely different location now, if there is one thing Goldberg can't shake off, then its his past. With the season being split into two parts, the first one for You Season Four drops on February 9, 2023, with the second part dropping on March 9, 2023. You Season 4: Penn Badgley's Joe Goldberg Looks Mysterious in New Poster From Netflix's Psychological Thriller (View Pic).

Watch the Trailer For You Season Four:

