Actor Amit Sadh has been shooting for 18 hours every day in the city for his upcoming web series, Zidd. "I've been keeping super occupied and have been continuously shooting for 18 hours everyday in Patiala," informed Amit, about his current work schedule. The series narrates stories of a bunch of people who never give up and overcome all hardship in life. Avrodh: The Siege Within: Amit Sadh Shares Still from His Sony LIV Show, Thanks Fans for Their Love and Support

The actor recently took to Instagram and thanked fans for their response to his work, saying: "And the love keeps pouring everydayy! I feel humbled with each one of them. I'm not very prompt these days as you know I am giving it my all to #Zidd. Zidd: Amit Sadh Begins Shooting For His Upcoming ZEE5 Show

He further said t I will always come back to you with all my heart !! Continue being ferocious with your dreams and keep loving more. Love you all!"

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 19, 2020 06:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).