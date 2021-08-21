People who are interested in playing music are always looking to know how to get the training that is related to doing this art. There are many different ways to learn this job, and many people have learned it automatically without having to go to any class or school, depending on the instrument they are interested in. But if we want to examine the places that teach this art to people, these educational places are very numerous. Therefore, people can learn music education in different universities in Iran and the world and then take action to do so. But there are various freedom schools all over the country where people can go to these schools to learn all the different parts of these instruments. Therefore, all these necessary platforms for music education can help people who want to choose this job for themselves. Our advice to people is to take the necessary steps to learn this art job according to its type. However, there are many people who try to learn to play spontaneously. But the use of educational facilities can be effective in their flourishing and growth.

Who is attracted to this work?

Another issue that is of interest is who is attracted to the music job. In this case, it can be said that talented people who have an artistic spirit and are interested in playing different types of instruments are attracted to this activity. It is worth mentioning that the parameter of interest and creativity in this type of job can help people to grow and prosper. In general, it can be said that people who are interested in art are attracted to this job. Some people are attracted to this job only because of its various benefits and income, and due to the fact that they do not have the necessary interest and creativity in this job, they disappear from this job after a period of time. وندشوند. Our advice to people who intend to use this job is to be sure to use their interest in it. Therefore, our advice to people who intend to do this is to be motivated by doing different motivational methods, or to do it in advance according to their interest. . Therefore, it can be concluded that the parameter of interest in selecting people who are suitable for this job can be effective.

Playing in Iran

Playing anywhere in the world is of great importance and value. But what is there is whether this importance and value in Iran is considered for musicians or not? In this case, it can be said that generally playing music in Iran is not considered as a lucrative job. Unless you make a name for yourself by composing different songs and composers and attract people who want to sing different pieces. If we want to examine the conditions of this job in Iran, we can say that there are not many people who play music and do not receive high salaries. In general, it can be said that this job in Iran is not so lucrative unless you pursue it professionally and seriously. So it can be concluded that to do the job of musician in Iran, people must practice and do a good job for this job.

