Mumbai, July 22: The 'Summertime Sadness' singer Lana Del Rey has left her fans confused after she was spotted working a shift at a Waffle House in Florence, Alabama, on Thursday. Social media users posted images of the singer preparing coffee behind the Waffle House counter while donning a Waffle House costume and a "Lana" name tag.

In one of the many videos that went viral on social media, she may be seen asking a customer to refrain from filming another customer. At the chain's Florence, Alabama branch, fans posed for pictures with Del Rey, and a video was captured in which the singer is heard allegedly stating to a coworker, "Oh, look at this man. Oh my God, Charlie, don't take pictures of him without his consent. Lana Del Rey’s Fan Meets Her at a Nail Salon, Takes Video With the Singer – Watch.

Del Rey posed for pictures with fans when she was at the restaurant in Alabama. Recent sightings of Lana Del Rey at a Starbucks, a nail salon, and out buying pizza by fans indicate that she has been spending time in Alabama.

Singer Lana Del Rey Spotted Working at Waffle House in Alabama

Lana Del Rey for her Waffle House shift in Alabama. pic.twitter.com/D6NGSkAhIa — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 20, 2023

Lana Del Rey working a shift at Waffle House in Alabama. pic.twitter.com/DVfxKSqIs6 — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 20, 2023

Earlier this week, Del Rey was captured on camera signing a fan's arm with permanent marker and advising the person, "Don't ever do that," in reference to people getting tattoos of her name.

Additionally, she was observed eating pizza in Florence while staying at a nearby Marriott. Additionally, she was spotted in Birmingham, Alabama, which is located two hours south. Lana Del Rey Quits Social Media, Says She No Longer Needs It After Release of Tour Dates and Tracks With Dad Rob Grant.

Fans ran across the "Young and Beautiful" singer there at a manicure shop and a Starbucks. She has been in Alabama for an undisclosed period of time, and her employment at a Waffle House is also a mystery.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 22, 2023 12:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).