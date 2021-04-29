New Delhi, April 29: The registration process for COVID-19 vaccination for everyone between 18-44 years began on April 28. The vaccination of people between 18 and 44 years will commence from May 1. Notably, it is the third phase of COVID-19 vaccination in India. The people of this age group will have to first register themselves for getting vaccinating. Slot for getting vaccinated can be boked only after registration. The availability of slots will depend on the availability of doses.

The government has already clarified that there will be no walk-in allowed for beneficiaries in the third phase. To get a vaccine shot, people will have to register themselves on CoWIN portal- cowin.gov.in or the Aarogya Setu app. After registration, taking an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine jab would be mandatory. COVID-19 Phase 3 Vaccination Begins for Those Above 18 Years of Age; Here’s How To Register on CoWIN Portal And Aarogya Setu App.

Appointment for age group 18-44 years is based on slots made available by the private vaccination centres as well as respective state government. The minimum age for each vaccination centre is displayed with the name of the vaccination centre. Appointment slots are available where the age displayed is 18+. The government will soon offer more appointment slots.

As per CoWin portal, if there are no slots available at the moment, people are advised to check again after sometime. For adding multiple individuals in a single dose 2 appointment, the vaccine dose 1 date should be the same. The second dose of COVAXIN should be taken between 28 to 42 days, while the second dose of the Covishield vaccine should be taken between 28 to 56 days after the first dose. COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Over 1.55 Crore Register for 3rd Phase of Vaccination on Day 1.

Here Are Steps to register on Co-Win Portal:

Visit the CoWIN portal - www.cowin.gov.in.

Login with your mobile number and submit required details

You will see a 'Schedule appointment' tab, click on that and you will find the nearest vaccination centre and the preferred time slot

Get vaccinated at the selected vaccination centre on the scheduled date and time

Citizens can register themselves along with three others from one mobile number for COVID-19 vaccination. If you are not able to take the vaccine on the scheduled date and time, you can cancel or reschedule the appointment.

The vaccination drive in India began on January 15, 2021, using two COVID-19 vaccines - Serum Institute of India's Covishield developed by Oxford-AstraZeneca and Bharat Biotech's made-in-India COVAXIN. In the first two phases, health care workers, frontline workers and people above 45 years were vaccinated.

