New Delhi, July 3: A homeless man, sleeping on a pavement in the national capital, was crushed under the wheels of a car, an official said on Sunday.

The accused driver, identified as Ashok, 31, has been arrested.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Sameer Sharma said a PCR call was received in Mangolpuri police station regarding a fatal accident near Ramlila Ground after which the police reached the spot where a large number of people were already gathered. "It was found that one unknown person had been hit by an unknown vehicle and his head was crushed due to that accident. He was lying on the ground in a pool of blood," the DCP said. Umesh Kolhe Murder Case: Amravati Killing Prime Accused Sent to Police Custody Till July 7

The scene of crime was preserved and the injured person was shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital immediately, where he was declared 'brought dead'.

"The spot was inspected, where skid marks of tyres were seen. The Mobile Crime team of Outer District was called at the spot and the scene of crime was inspected and photographed," DCP Sharma said, adding, the Forensic Science Laboratory team also inspected the area.

Accordingly, the police registered an FIR under section 279 (rash driving) and 304A (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and took up the investigation.

Subsequently, a police team was constituted which was tasked to obtain the details of the deceased and it was found that the deceased was a vagabond.

During analysis of CCTV footage, one suspected car - Bolero white colour was identified. The details of the car were obtained and the owner was given the notice under section 133 MV Act, which stated that he had given his car to the accused Ashok on rent.

The police detained accused Ashok from his residence who on interrogation disclosed that a generator is fitted with his car and when he was reversing it near the Ramlila ground, due to his rash and negligent driving, the tyre of the generator ran over a person sleeping in the ground.

As the accused was frightened by the incident, he fled from the spot, the official said.

The police have arrested accused Ashok while the details of the deceased are yet to be ascertained, the official added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 03, 2022 07:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).